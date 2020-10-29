New modeling suggests that the number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario will begin to decrease in the coming weeks and hover around the 800 per day mark throughout most of November.

The projections, prepared by the Ford government’s official modelling table, provides three different scenarios for what will happen over the next month as Ontario reaches the peak of the second wave.

In the more pessimistic scenarios it says that the province could see it’s seven-day average rise to 1,000 or 1,200 cases a day and then stay there for weeks but it says that the more likely outcome at this point is a trajectory similar to Michigan with cases coming down slightly to about 800 per day and then staying there throughout much of November.

The modeling also suggests that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units will now only cross the 150 threshold in the “worst case scenario,” of average daily case growth of 1,200 cases per day.

That differs from modelling released three weeks ago, which suggested that Ontario would have more than 150 COVID-19 patients in the ICU in even the best case scenario by November, threatening the ability of hospitals to perform routine surgeries.

That modelling also suggested that Ontario would regularly see more than 1,000 cases a day by the second half of October, something that has only occurred once so far.

“Compared to the projections we shared earlier this month it looks like the current projections are for much slower growth and where we were concerned that we were closer to a more worst case situation analogous to Victoria, Australia last time we are much closer now to the situation in Michigan,” Dr. Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, who is the Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, told reporters on Thursday afternoon. “Although cases are continuing to grow that growth is slow and we are staring to see a more gentle curve.”

When the province last released modelling on Oct. 9 cases had been doubling every 10 to 12 days and there had been a nearly 250 cent increase in hospitalizations related to COVID-19 over the previous three weeks.

Brown said that the growth has “softened” with hospitalizations only up 56 per cent from Oct. 9.

“It is still growing but it is a slower growth,” he said. “All this translates into estimates of ICU use that are much more within the realm or the limits of the health system right now.”

