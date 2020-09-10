No injuries after shots fired at restaurant in Bloordale Village
Police are investigating after shots were fired at a restaurant near Bloor Street West and Brock Avenue. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Published Thursday, September 10, 2020 5:21AM EDT
Police are investigating after shots were fired through the front door of a restaurant in the city's Bloordale Village neighbourhood.
Police were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Brock Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
Officers arrived to find a bullet hold through the front door of a restaurant in the area.
No injuries were reported.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.