

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after shots were fired at a vehicle in Scarborough’s L'Amoreaux neighbourhood.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. in the area of Birchmount Road and Huntingwood Drive.

According to police, an occupant of a vehicle started shooting at another car in the area.

The suspect vehicle fled and no one inside the vehicle that was hit was injured.

Police say they do not have a suspect description and can’t confirm if the shooting was “targeted.”

The investigation is ongoing.