No injuries after shots fired at vehicle in L'Amoreaux
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 6:02AM EDT
No injuries were reported after shots were fired at a vehicle in Scarborough’s L'Amoreaux neighbourhood.
The incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. in the area of Birchmount Road and Huntingwood Drive.
According to police, an occupant of a vehicle started shooting at another car in the area.
The suspect vehicle fled and no one inside the vehicle that was hit was injured.
Police say they do not have a suspect description and can’t confirm if the shooting was “targeted.”
The investigation is ongoing.