No injuries after shots fired in North York overnight
Police tape file photo-
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, September 12, 2020 6:33AM EDT
Police are investigating after shots were fired in North York overnight.
Police were called to the area of Finch Avenue and Keele Street for a reported shooting at around midnight.
When they arrived on scene, officers located multiple shell casings and a vehicle with bullet holes.
No injuries were reported.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects but say the investigation is ongoing.