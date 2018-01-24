

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported following a house fire in the city’s east end early this morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m. at a house on Hanson Street, near Danforth and Coxwell avenues.

Police say the fire is now out and no one was injured in the blaze.

Police could not say if the fire is considered to be suspicious but noted that the fire department will be on scene to investigate.