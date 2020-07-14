No injuries were reported after a cement truck plowed into a store in Etobicoke this morning.

It happened near Shorncliffe Road and North Queen Street shortly after 7 a.m.

Police say no one was in the truck at the time of the collision, which caused “significant damage” to the store.

The truck ended up in the roadway, blocking traffic in the area.

Investigators are now on scene and the area is closed to traffic as crews work to clean up the debris.