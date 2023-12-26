No injuries have been reported after first responders responded to a call for a vehicle fire near the Toronto Zoo on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in Scarborough’s Morningside Heights area, at Reesor Road and Old Finch Avenue.

Toronto police said that they responded to the call shortly after 6:30 a.m. Toronto fire also attended the scene.

Reesor is currently closed in both directions at Old Finch. Police are urging drivers to find alternate routes.