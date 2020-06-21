The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario dipped below 200 today following a slight uptick in cases on Saturday.

The province is reporting 175 new cases today, down from the 206 confirmed yesterday.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of the virus now stands at 33,476, including deaths and recoveries.

Today’s data brings the five-day rolling average of new cases in Ontario to about 184, down from 186 one day earlier.

An additional 251 cases are now considered to be resolved, outpacing the number of new cases by 76.

The total number of recoveries is 28,719 and the number of active COVID-19 cases in the province is 2,151.

“Testing in the province remains at all-time highs, with over 23,000 COVID-19 tests processed yesterday," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Sunday.

“In fact, Ontario hasn’t reported processing fewer than 20,000 tests since June 9, when 19,941 were completed. As we gradually reopen, ongoing testing will be critical.”

COVID-19 hospitalizations have also declined, Elliott said, with 47 fewer patients receiving treatment in hospital today.

There are now 286 people in hospital, with 86 in intensive care and 59 on ventilators.

Eleven more deaths were reported today, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths to 2,606.

All but 113 deaths have involved people over the age of 60 and no one under the age of 19 has died from the virus in Ontario.

The total number of outbreaks in long-term care homes remains unchanged at 350 with no new outbreaks reported today. The province says 77 outbreaks are still considered to be active.

Majority of new cases reported in Toronto, Peel, and Windsor

Nearly 70 per cent of all new cases (119) were reported in Toronto, Peel Region, and the region of Windsor-Essex, the only three areas that remain in Stage 1 of the province's reopening plan.

All other areas of the province have proceeded to Stage 2, which allows regions to reopen additional businesses, including restaurant patios and hair salons.

Speaking to CP24 on Sunday, Mayor John Tory said he believes Toronto will be permitted to proceed to the second stage of the province's reopening plan this week.

"I think it is going to happen this week. That's my own prediction and it is not based on an inside secret," he said.

"I just think the numbers have headed strongly in the right direction consistently now for two weeks and so I think everybody now is going to be in agreement that it is time."