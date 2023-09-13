Pop rock artist Olivia Rodrigo will be making a stop in Toronto as part of her upcoming “Guts” world tour.

The “Vampire” singer announced the tour on Wednesday morning, with only one other Canadian tour date in Montreal.

Rodrigo will play Scotiabank Arena on March 29.

The last time Rodrigo was in town to promote her debut album “Sour,” she played Massey Hall, a venue with a capacity of approximately 2,752 people. With the “Guts” tour, Rodrigo will expand her footprint substantially, as Scotiabank Arena can seat approximately 20,000 fans.

“Guts,” released on Sept. 8 of this year, has been met with critical acclaim, receiving a perfect score from Rolling Stone and quickly earning the label of “instant classic.” Rodrigo’s sophomore album is the hotly anticipated sequel to 2021's “Sour,” which garnered the songstress seven nominations and three wins at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Tickets for the Toronto date of the “Guts” tour go on sale on Sept. 21. In the meantime, fans can register for the chance to receive a pre-sale code from Ticketmaster.