One dead, four people in hospital after shooting in Mississauga
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 7:13PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 14, 2019 8:50PM EDT
One person is dead and four people are in hospital after a shooting in Mississauga, Peel police say.
Emergency crews were called on Darcel Avenue, in the area Morning Star and Goreway drives, just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Peel paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
One woman was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Paramedics said a teenage boy and young girl were also taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Another man was rushed to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The homicide unit has been called to investigate.
Police say there are multiple suspects but no descriptions have been released
.