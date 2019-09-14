

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person is dead and four people are in hospital after a shooting in Mississauga, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called on Darcel Avenue, in the area Morning Star and Goreway drives, just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Peel paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

One woman was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics said a teenage boy and young girl were also taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Another man was rushed to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

Police say there are multiple suspects but no descriptions have been released .