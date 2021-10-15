One dead, one rushed to hospital after Etobicoke collision
Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
Share:
Published Friday, October 15, 2021 2:05PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 15, 2021 2:08PM EDT
One man is dead and another has been rushed to hospital with unknown injuries following a collision in Etobicoke on Friday afternoon.
It happened near Burnhamthorpe Road and Shaver Avenue, which is just west of Kipling Avenue.
The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.
Police say that they are currently on scene investigating.