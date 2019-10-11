

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man is dead and another person has been taken to hospital following a head-on collision on a four-lane highway in the Mount Hope area in Hamilton.

It happened on Highway 6 between Chippewa Road West and Leeming Road.

"Apparently one vehicle drifted off into the path of another vehicle, in opposing directions on Highway 6," Ontario Provincial Police Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"We have a collision reconstruction team on scene right now. The highway will remain closed for several hours while they conduct their investigation," Schmidt said.

He added that anyone with information about the deadly crash is being asked to contact Burlington OPP.

Schmidt said the collision occurred in sunny, dry, conditions and it's not yet clear what caused one of the vehicles to drift into the other.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.