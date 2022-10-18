Toronto police say they are on the scene of an active shooter in Scarborough.

Officers were initially called to Shenley Road, in the area of Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East, for an investigation, which police have not specified.

When officers arrived, one person inside a house began shooting at them, police say.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More to come.