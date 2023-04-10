A man has succumbed to his injuries folllowing an industrial accident at a metal fabrication business in Rexdale, the Minisstry of Labour confirms.

It happened at Norbel Metal on Guided Court near Steeles Avenue and Martin Grove Road just before 8:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire says that crews administered CPR on the patient, who was without vital signs at the scene.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, though Toronto Fire say that initial reports suggested that the patient may have been trapped at first following some sort of "crushing" type incident.

The Ministry of Labour will be attending the scene.

With files from The Canadian Press.