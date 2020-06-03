

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person is dead and four others are seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in Hamilton Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Nebo and Airport roads just before 10 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Hamilton paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four others were taken to a trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

This is a developing story. More to come.