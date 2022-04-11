One person in hospital after reported stabbing at Yorkdale Station
Toronto police say one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a reported stabbing at a subway station on Monday morning.
It happened at Yorkdale Station on Line 1 at around 8 a.m.
Police say the victim's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening but they have been taken to hospital for treatment.
According to police, one person is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.