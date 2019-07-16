One person rushed to hospital after Brampton stabbing
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 9:12PM EDT
A male victim was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Brampton Tuesday night.
Peel police were called to the area of Main and Queen streets at around 8:10 p.m.
The victim was then taken to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.
One person is in custody in connection with the stabbing so far.
Police said they are looking for another suspect described as a black male, standing around five-foot-10, wearing dark pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police.