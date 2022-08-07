One winning ticket sold for Saturday's $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 7, 2022 6:07AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 7, 2022 6:07AM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario residents will want to check their Lotto 649 tickets carefully this morning.
A single winning ticket sold in the province was drawn for Saturday's Lotto 649 $6 million jackpot.
The guaranteed $1 million prize also went to someone in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 10 will be an estimated $5 million, with a guaranteed prize of $1 million.