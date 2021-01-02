Ontario reported more than 5,800 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days and broke another single-day high record on Saturday.

The province logged 3,363 new infections today and 2,476 cases on New Year’s Day.

Saturday’s case count beats the previous record logged on New Year’s Eve of 3,328 cases.

The province released data for the past 48 hours on Saturday as numbers were not released yesterday due to the holiday.

The numbers represent a steady rise in cases that was observed throughout the week. On Wednesday, the province recorded 2,923 new infections and 2,553 cases on Tuesday.

The Greater Toronto Area continues to account for most of the new cases on Saturday.

“Today, there are 713 new cases in Peel, 700 in Toronto, 395 in York Region, 226 in Windsor-Essex County and 171 in Hamilton,” Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted.

It should be noted that due to a data issue the cases for Toronto Public Health were underreported on Dec. 31 and overreported on Jan 1, according to the Ministry of Health.

