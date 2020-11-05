Ontario government to present first pandemic budget, lay out next steps for recovery
The Ontario legislature is pictured at Queen's Park in downtown Toronto in this file photo. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 6:34AM EST
TORONTO - Ontario's Progressive Conservative government is set to unveil its first pandemic-era budget today.
The province has said the budget will lay out the details of the next stage of its COVID-19 response.
That includes the new standard for long-term care announced earlier this week, which would see nursing home residents receive an average of four hours of direct care every day.
The Tories put off delivering a full fiscal plan earlier this year, citing the economic uncertainty caused by the global health crisis.
The fiscal update it gave in March instead initially included $17 billion in COVID-19 relief, though that projection was updated to $30 billion by the end of 2020-21.
The province also originally predicted a deficit of $20.5 billion, which was later raised to $38.5 billion because of the added spending.