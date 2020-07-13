Licensed childcare centres across the province will soon be able to increase the amount of children in each cohort in their facility from 10 to 15.

The Ford government made the announcement Monday while releasing details of its stage 3 reopening framework amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning on July 27, 2020, childcare centres and home childcare providers across Ontario will be permitted to operate with cohorts of 15 children, which is an increase from the current cohort capacity of 10.

This means that each room in a childcare centre will be able to have a maximum of 15 people, including staff and children. As per government protocol, each cohort must stay together throughout the day and cannot mix with other groups in the centre.

"We know how critical childcare is to ensure that all working moms and dads can return to work safely,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce in an announcement today. "Today's changes will allow the sector to reach approximately 90 per cent of the capacity that existed pre-COVID. Make no mistake, when it comes to your kid's safety we will do whatever it takes."

Childcare centres must still follow a number of health and safety rules, including frequent cleaning, screening everyone who enters a centre for COVID-19 symptoms and prohibiting non-essential visitors from entering the facility.

Childcare centres were among the businesses and services that were allowed to resume operation in stage 2 of the province’s reopening strategy that began on June 12.