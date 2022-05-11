Ontario NDP promises to lower auto insurance rates by 40 per cent if elected
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath answers questions from the media, after announcing their plan to lower auto insurance rates by 40 per cent if elected, during a campaign stop in Brampton, Ont., Wednesday, May 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
Share:
Published Wednesday, May 11, 2022 11:28AM EDT
Ontario's New Democrats say they'll lower auto insurance rates by 40 per cent if elected next month.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says she'll ban rate increases for 18 months while a commission investigates and recommends a new system.
She says she'll also ban the practice of different auto insurance rates based on postal codes.
Horwath says the commission will explore the no-fault systems in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.
The commission will also examine Quebec's public and private hybrid system.
The former Liberal government promised to decrease car insurance rates by 15 per cent in 2015, but failed with then premier Kathleen Wynne later admitting it was a “stretch goal.”
The Progressive Conservatives, who are seeking re-election, said in their April budget that they want to tweak auto insurance rules to allow more choice, ensure fairness and crack down on fraud.