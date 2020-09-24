Senior government officials are expected to speak Thursday about plans to increase daily COVID-19 testing rates and diversify testing options to include saliva testing and asymptomatic testing in select pharmacies at a news conference on Thursday.

Yesterday, Premier Ford announced that 60 pharmacies would be offering asymptomatic people COVID-19 testing, and three Toronto hospitals would pilot saline rinse COVID-19 tests that are more palatable for children.

The current nasal PCR swab test involves inserting a swab far up a subject's nose, causing discomfort.

Ontario's existing COVID-19 testing capacity has been overwhelmed by demand from people fearing infection during a steep rise in COVID-19 infection in the province.

Lineups of up to seven hours were reported in Peel Region last week, prompting Ontario's Chief Medical Officer to suggest those who have no known contact with a case and no symptoms to perhaps hold off on asking for a test.

Demand for testing has also been driven in part by employees whose employers require a negative test in order for them to return to work after a respiratory illness, as well as children whose schools require the same before returning to class or being seen by a family physician.

The Ford government responded to the testing demand by increasing hours of service at its 140+ assessment centres around the province, as well as adding pop-up additional testing sites in areas such as Ottawa or Brampton.

At one testing site visited by CP24 in Brampton on Wednesday, the wait for a test was only 25 minutes.

Nevertheless, demand for testing has outstripped the ability to collect specimens and process tests.

On Wednesday, 48,000 test specimens were awaiting processing across the province, far exceeding the known maximum daily processing capacity of about 40,000.

Speed of processing tests is imperative so as to not delay the tracing of each infected person's close contacts to stop the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday night, Public Health Ontario (PHO) reported a system outage that officials warned could delay some COVID-19 test results.

The outage, according to PHO, was resolved on Thursday morning and normal operations have now resumed.

Health Minister Christine Elliott has said the province will reach the ability to process 50,000 specimens per day sometime this month.

The briefing will involve Ontario Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Chief Coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer, Ontario Health CEO Matthew Anderson and the head of microbiology at Public Health Ontario's Laboratory, Dr. Vanessa Allen.