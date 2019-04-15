

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario is pausing all capital funding for a proposed high-speed rail corridor from Toronto to Windsor, Ont.

The province's 2019 budget delivered last week says the Progressive Conservative government will explore ways to enhance current train speeds and service levels.

Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek says the government is facing fiscal challenges and wants to ensure the multibillion-dollar project is value for money.

Late last year, the Tories expanded the scope of an environmental assessment of the project to determine if other options would work better.

Those options could include increased Via Rail service, more bus capacity or improved highway infrastructure.

The previous Liberal government had planned to connect Toronto to London, Ont., by 2025 and extend the line to Windsor, Ont., by 2031.