Ontario pauses high-speed rail funding, will look at enhancing current services
A Via Rail employee climbs aboard a locomotive at the train station in Ottawa on December 3, 2012. Via Rail, southern Ontario transit operator Metrolinx and BC Rapid Transit all say a strike at CP Rail would affect their operations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 2:52PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario is pausing all capital funding for a proposed high-speed rail corridor from Toronto to Windsor, Ont.
The province's 2019 budget delivered last week says the Progressive Conservative government will explore ways to enhance current train speeds and service levels.
Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek says the government is facing fiscal challenges and wants to ensure the multibillion-dollar project is value for money.
Late last year, the Tories expanded the scope of an environmental assessment of the project to determine if other options would work better.
Those options could include increased Via Rail service, more bus capacity or improved highway infrastructure.
The previous Liberal government had planned to connect Toronto to London, Ont., by 2025 and extend the line to Windsor, Ont., by 2031.