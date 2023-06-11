

The Canadian Press





Ontario Provincial Police say they're investigating the deaths of both a central Ontario boater and a volunteer who tried to help with a rescue effort.

OPP officers in Huron County were called to a beachfront address near Bayfield, Ont., at 2:20 p.m. Saturday to help the operator of an unspecified pleasure craft who had gone into distress.

They say paramedics brought a 32-year-old from Bluewater, Ont. back to shore, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a 46-year-old from Bluewater was trying to help address the situation when they had an unspecified medical emergency of their own and was eventually pronounced dead at a hospital in Goderich, Ont.

Police did not release any details about the victims.

They say the causes of their deaths are still unknown but autopsies are scheduled for both.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11. 2023.