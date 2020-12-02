Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Health Christine Elliott are set to make an announcement from Queen’s Park Wednesday afternoon.

At a press conference on Tuesday Elliott confirmed that the province is speaking directly with the manufacturers of seven different COVID-19 vaccine candidates to ensure that Ontario will be able to distribute vaccines as of Dec. 31.

Elliott said the rollout of the vaccine will be “the largest logistical undertaking” the province has faced “in a generation.”

“As of yesterday we started speaking with vaccine manufacturers, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Jansen, Moderna, GSK and Sanofi. This is absolutely critical for planning,” Elliott said. “We are also working with distribution experts like McKesson and Shoppers Drug Mart who not only have the warehouse capacity for vaccines like this but also know how to get these vaccines to their networks, including hospitals and other frontline care providers.”

Elliott has previously said that Ontario expects to receive a combined 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by March, which would be enough to vaccinate 1.2 million Ontarians. But the federal government has not confirmed that number.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did say that the first doses of the vaccines would arrive in Canada in the first quarter of 2021 and that the majority of Canadians would likely be vaccinated by next September.

Trudeau also acknowledged that Canada may ultimately trail behind the U.S. and the United Kingdom in the rollout of vaccines as Health Canada still needs to approve them before they can be distributed.

On Wednesday, British officials were the first worldwide to authorize Pfizer and BioNtech’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Pfizer said it will immediately start shipping out the vaccine and the British government said it will start inoculating residents as early as next week.

CP24.com will carry Ford’s announcement live at 1 p.m.