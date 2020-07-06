CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make transit-related announcement today
Ontario Premier Doug Ford arrives for the daily briefing at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Published Monday, July 6, 2020 8:26AM EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement Monday afternoon alongside his minister of transportation.
The announcement comes one month after the Ontario government said they will soon begin the procurement process for the Ontario Line subway in Toronto, a project that replaced the city’s plan for a relief subway line.
The premier has been making almost daily announcements since the pandemic began, although they have since been less targeted on the province’s response to COVID-19 in recent weeks.
On Monday, Ford will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney and Associate Minister of Transportation (GTA) Kinga Surma.
The announcement will be streamed live on CP24.com.