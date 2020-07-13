

Web Staff, CP24.com





Here is a list of the public health regions of Ontario that will allowed to resume new activities such as indoor dining, gymnasiums and outdoor playground play as of this Friday:

· Algoma Public Health

· Brant County Health Unit

· Chatham-Kent Public Health

· Eastern Ontario Health Unit

· Grey Bruce Health Unit

· Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

· Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

· Huron Perth Public Health

· Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

· Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

· Middlesex-London Health Unit

· North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit

· Northwestern Health Unit

· Ottawa Public Health

· Peterborough Public Health

· Porcupine Health Unit

· Public Health Sudbury & Districts

· Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

· Renfrew County and District Health Unit

· Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

· Southwestern Public Health

· Thunder Bay District Health Unit

· Timiskaming Health Unit

· Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

But 10 of the province’s 34 public health regions will be held in Stage 2 until a later undetermined date, with reopening to be determined by COVID-19 infection data in those areas.

· Durham Region Health Department

· Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

· Halton Region Public Health

· Hamilton Public Health Services

· Lambton Public Health

· Niagara Region Public Health

· Peel Public Health

· Toronto Public Health

· Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

York Region Public Health