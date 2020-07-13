Here is a list of the public health regions of Ontario that will allowed to resume new activities such as indoor dining, gymnasiums and outdoor playground play as of this Friday:

·         Algoma Public Health

·         Brant County Health Unit

·         Chatham-Kent Public Health

·         Eastern Ontario Health Unit

·         Grey Bruce Health Unit

·         Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

·         Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

·         Huron Perth Public Health

·         Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

·         Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

·         Middlesex-London Health Unit

·         North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit

·         Northwestern Health Unit

·         Ottawa Public Health

·         Peterborough Public Health

·         Porcupine Health Unit

·         Public Health Sudbury & Districts

·         Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

·         Renfrew County and District Health Unit

·         Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

·         Southwestern Public Health

·         Thunder Bay District Health Unit

·         Timiskaming Health Unit

·         Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

But 10 of the province’s 34 public health regions will be held in Stage 2 until a later undetermined date, with reopening to be determined by COVID-19 infection data in those areas.

·         Durham Region Health Department

·         Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

·         Halton Region Public Health

·         Hamilton Public Health Services

·         Lambton Public Health

·         Niagara Region Public Health

·         Peel Public Health

·         Toronto Public Health

·         Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

           York Region Public Health