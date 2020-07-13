CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Ontario regions moving to Stage 3 on July 17
Owner Daiana Goldberger grooms a dog at You Lucky Dog Grooming during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The Ontario government is allowing some services to reopen as part of phase one. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 13, 2020 1:07PM EDT
Here is a list of the public health regions of Ontario that will allowed to resume new activities such as indoor dining, gymnasiums and outdoor playground play as of this Friday:
· Algoma Public Health
· Brant County Health Unit
· Chatham-Kent Public Health
· Eastern Ontario Health Unit
· Grey Bruce Health Unit
· Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
· Hastings Prince Edward Public Health
· Huron Perth Public Health
· Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health
· Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit
· Middlesex-London Health Unit
· North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit
· Northwestern Health Unit
· Ottawa Public Health
· Peterborough Public Health
· Porcupine Health Unit
· Public Health Sudbury & Districts
· Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services
· Renfrew County and District Health Unit
· Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit
· Southwestern Public Health
· Thunder Bay District Health Unit
· Timiskaming Health Unit
· Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health
But 10 of the province’s 34 public health regions will be held in Stage 2 until a later undetermined date, with reopening to be determined by COVID-19 infection data in those areas.
· Durham Region Health Department
· Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
· Halton Region Public Health
· Hamilton Public Health Services
· Lambton Public Health
· Niagara Region Public Health
· Peel Public Health
· Toronto Public Health
· Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
York Region Public Health