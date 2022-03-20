Ontario reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, the last day before mask mandates end in most indoor public spaces throughout the province.

The Ministry of Health says all three deaths occurred sometime in the past 30 days.

There have been 76 deaths reported due to COVID-19 in Ontario in the past seven days and 496 in the past 30 days.

There have been 12,332 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 in Ontario in the past two years.

On Monday, the legal requirement to wear a mask in most indoor public spaces including shopping malls, schools and restaurants ends.

The province could not provide the total number of COVID-19 patients in hospital across all wards on Sunday, but said the number of patients in intensive care fell by three to 182.

Of those, 97 were breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Of the 1,680 cases detected through limited PCR testing on Sunday, 200 involved people who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, 452 involved people with two doses of vaccine, 946 involved people with three doses of vaccine and 82 involved people whose vaccine status was unknown.

Since March 11, the Ministry of Health has stopped providing standalone figures for unvaccinated people infected with COVID-19 and added new information on the number of infected people who have had three doses of vaccine.

Provincial labs processed 10,967 test specimens in the previous period, generating a positivity rate of 12 per cent.

Positivity has hovered around 12.5 per cent on average over the past seven days.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.