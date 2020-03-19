

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario health officials have confirmed 43 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the province, including one requiring immediate hospitalization, bringing the province’s confirmed total including recoveries to 257.

It’s the biggest daily increase in confirmed cases since Ontario’s first positive case in the outbreak back on Jan. 25.

Yesterday, the province disclosed 25 positive cases.

Ontario now has 251 active cases of novel coronavirus infection, five recoveries and one fatality.

All but one of the new cases are in self-isolation. One patient, a man in his 80s, was hospitalized in Durham Region.

Two of the cases are in Ottawa, at least eight of the cases originated in Toronto, one is in Waterloo, three are in Peel, one is from eastern Ontario, two are from Halton Region and another two are in Hamilton.

One other case, a man in his 70s, is in Haliburton-Kawartha and recently returned from Europe.

Twelve of the new cases were attributed to recent travel abroad, including the United States, Europe and the Philippines, while another was classified as close contact with a previously confirmed patient.

The cause of the remaining 30 cases is still under investigation.

Provincial officials could not disclose any identifying information for 22 of the new cases, not even where in the province they originated.

There are now 3,972 other Ontarians under investigation for possible infection, the highest number of people with testing in progress since the outbreak began.

Yesterday, provincial officials said that Public Health Ontario’s lab, in conjunction with other labs at hospitals, were working to increase testing capacity to 5,000 tests per day.

More than 12,000 people have tested negative for the virus so far.

Meanwhile, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says 1,600 new lines have been added at TeleHealth Ontario, which has been criticized in recent days for going down for a period of time and also forcing callers to wait as long as 20 hours to speak with a nurse.

Ontario's only fatality related to the virus so far occurred on March 11 in Barrie, when a 77-year-old man passed away at Royal Victoria Hospital and tested positive posthumously.

He is considered a close contact of a previous confirmed patient.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams and Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Barbara Yaffe will speak about the latest cases and the province's overall response this afternoon at Queen's Park.