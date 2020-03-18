Ontario health officials have found 25 new COVID-19 infections in the province, up from 13 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total including recoveries to 214.

The number of people who are under investigation has more than doubled to 3,379. Doctors said yesterday that Ontario’s testing capacity would soon reach 5,000 per day.

Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said that the number of full recoveries of Ontario patients has stood at five for weeks, with a recovery defined as two negative nasal specimen tests 24 hours apart, but she said that’s a harsh definition that may need to change.

“I am sure a vast majority of our cases have recovered – but they haven’t met (our specific) criteria,” she said.

The new cases are located all across the province, from a woman in her 50s in Algoma who recently returned from the United States, to a man in his 60s in Chatham-Kent who recently returned from the Caribbean.

Three of the new cases originated in Toronto, including a man in his 30s who recently returned from Brazil, a woman in her 50s who recently returned from the United States and had contact with a previously confirmed case, and a man in his 50s who recently travelled to Japan, the UK and Germany.

Four of the cases are from Halton Region, one is from Waterloo, two are from Peel, one is York Region, two are from Hamilton and one is from Ottawa.

There is also one case from Brant County, one case from Simcoe-Muskoka, another case from Grey-Bruce public health unit, one from London-Middlesex and three were no information was disclosed at all.

All but seven cases were attributed to recent travel abroad, with two of the remaining cases attributed to close contact with a previous case and five cases still under investigation.

“The vast majority of our cases are still related to travel outside of Canada or contact with a case – only very small number where there hasn’t been a connection made with those,” Yaffe said.

Every single patient disclosed on Wednesday was ordered into self-isolation.

On Wednesday afternoon, the province announced two more cases -- a Niagara man in his 50s and a Chatham Ken woman in her 80s. Both travel-related and are self-isolating.

Even with the increase in cases, the province is still refusing to test people with respiratory symptoms who do not have a recent travel history abroad or contact with a known positive case.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said they also are not testing people who are asymptomatic as current medical guidelines continue to say asymptomatic people are at a low risk of spreading the virus.

“If there are some people who are asymptomatic, they aren’t shedding much at all,” he said.

The latest case disclosure comes as Quebec reported its first COVID-19-related fatality, and Ontario’s Telehealth phone line began to suffer technical problems.