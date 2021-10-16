Ontario is reporting fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases for a sixth day in a row and five more deaths on Saturday.

Provincial health officials logged 486 new infections today, down from 496 on Friday and from 654 a week ago.

Among the latest cases, 282 of the individuals are unvaccinated, 22 are partially vaccinated, 157 are fully vaccinated and 25 have an unknown vaccination status.

So far, 87 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and over 82 per cent have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

Children under 12 years old are not yet eligible for a vaccine in Ontario.

The province reported 417 new cases on Thursday, 306 on Wednesday and 390 on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average continues to decline and now stands at 441, down from 544 a week ago.

Another 517 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, resulting in 3,938 active cases across the province.

The five deaths reported today occured in the last month, according to the Ministry of Health.

The province’s virus-related death toll now stands at 9,814.

Ontario labs processed 32,626 tests yesterday, producing a positivity rate of 1.7 per cent, down from 1.8 per cent a week ago, the ministry says.

In the Greater Toronto Area, Toronto reported 88 new cases today, while 60 were logged in Peel Region, 35 in York Region, 13 in Halton and eight in Durham.

Elsewhere in Southern Ontario, 40 new infections were logged in Windsor-Essex, 25 in Ottawa and 24 in Hamilton.

There are 242 people in Ontario hospitals with the virus and 164 are in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

Health Minister Christine Elliot says 146 of the ICU patients are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 18 are fully vaccinated.

To date, there have been 594,419 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and 580,667 recoveries since Jan. 2020.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.