Ontario detected 62 COVID-19 deaths over the past seven days, as hospitalizations climbed to their highest point since mid-May and test positivity among those still eligible appeared to hit a peak.

The Ministry of Health says it is aware of 62 new deaths due to COVID-19 from the past 30 days, and of those, 24 were long-term care home residents.

There have been 193 deaths detected in the past 30 days and 13,555 overall.

Meanwhile, hospitals had 1,483 inpatients admitted for or with COVID-19 as of Thursday, up from 985 one week ago.

Of those, 126 were in intensive care, up from 118 one week ago.

Fifty-five were breathing with the help of a ventilator, up from 28 one week ago.

Hospitalizations are now at their highest point since May 11.

Test positivity among those still eligible for PCR testing rose from 14.9 per cent one week ago to 16 per cent on Monday, before falling to 15 per cent today.

Monday’s positivity reading was the highest seen in Ontario since April 23.

Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table cited wastewater surveillance data showing viral prevalence is increasing in Toronto, the GTA and central western Ontario, but falling in eastern Ontario and east of the GTA.

They also say nearly all of Ontario’s 34 public health units are now seeing exponential growth in infections.

Coinciding with the opening of fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility to all adults, the province says it administered nearly 199,000 vaccine doses in the past seven days, compared with only 92,000 in the week prior to that.

Of those, 5,600 were first doses, 6,050 were second doses, 15,523 were third doses and 171,761 were fourth doses.