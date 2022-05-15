The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in intensive care has hit its lowest point since December, as the overall burden on the healthcare system continues to ease following the sixth wave of the pandemic.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health indicates that there are at least 1,024 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 151 in Ontario intensive care units.

It is the lowest number of COVID patients in the ICU since Dec. 10.

It should, however, be noted that about 10 per cent of hospitals do not upload occupancy data to the ministry on weekends.

Overall COVID hospitalizations are now down 12 per cent from this time last week, while the number of people in the ICU is down 27 per cent.

Intensive care occupancy during this wave peaked on April 26 when there were 219 people in critical care with COVID-19.

More to come…