Ontario's Minister of Labour to make Monday morning announcement
Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton (right) takes to the podium during a news conference in Toronto, on Wednesday April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share:
Published Monday, March 20, 2023 6:31AM EDT
Ontario's Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development is set to make an announcement in Toronto Monday.
The province says Monte McNaughton will speak at Queen's Park at 9 a-m.
The announcement will be live-streamed on CP24.com.
On Saturday, McNaughton was joined by federal Minister of Immigration Sean Fraser to announce Ontario's intention to double its allowance of economic immigrants in the coming years.
More to come…