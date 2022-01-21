Ontario set to build first condo school at Toronto waterfront
People walk along Lake Ontario on the waterfront trail in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Published Friday, January 21, 2022 11:06AM EST
Toronto’s waterfront is set to welcome Ontario’s first elementary school built inside of a condo building.
The Ontario government announced the project Friday as part of an effort to create more educational spaces in the downtown core.
“With many families living in condos and high-density urban communities, we believe their children deserve access to modern and safe schools in the hearts of their communities,” Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said.
The Lower Yonge Precinct Elementary School will accept 455 students to their Yonge and Harbour streets location, with a completion date set for the 2024-25 school year.
In addition to an elementary school slotted on the third floor of the building, the City of Toronto has also secured space for a child care centre directly below it on the second floor.
“If we want to build up this city and our neighbourhoods, we need to ensure that residents have access to all the services they need, including schools – this is one example of how we will achieve this,” Mayor John Tory said.
The Ontario government is investing $44-million in the new project in partnership with the Toronto District School Board and Menkes Developments.
Once the school is complete, the province said it aims to replicate the vertical community in more high-density neighbourhoods in Ontario.