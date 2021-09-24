Ontario's chief medical officer is set to allow up to 30,000 fans into the Rogers Centre for the remaining games in the Toronto Blue Jays’ regular and possible post-season, sources tell CTV News Toronto.

Sources said the province will increase the allowable capacity for outdoor professional sports venues to 75 per cent of pre-COVID capacity, up to a maximum of 30,000 people, up from the 15,000 allowed inside since baseball resumed in Toronto in July.

For indoor sports venues, the province will increase the maximum capacity to 10,000 people or 50 per cent of pre-COVID capacity, whichever is lower.

This would allow Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena to host up to about 9,900 fans.

The changes will take effect Saturday.

Yesterday, the Toronto Blue Jays said they would begin selling additional tickets starting at $15 for the final six games of the regular season, and also dropped the ability of unvaccinated fans to attend if they presented a recent negative test.

They made the announcement as possible post-season play nears, without yet securing government approval for the move, saying they would refund any tickets sold on the promise of excess capacity if the province did not give them the green light.

As it stands today, outdoor sports venues were previously limited to 15,000 spectators in attendance, or 75 per cent of usual, pre-COVID capacity, whichever is less.

Indoor sports venues such as Scotiabank Arena were previously limited to 1,000 fans or 50 per cent of pre-COVID capacity, whichever is less.

Dr. Kieran Moore will speak to reporters to formally confirm the move at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.

The Toronto Maple Leafs start their pre-season against Montreal tomorrow.

The Blue Jays host the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Sept. 28.