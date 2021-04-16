The Ford government will introduce new restrictions on inter-provincial travel and hand police sweeping new powers to stop and question people who have left their homes in an effort to curb the rampant spread of COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford announced the new restrictions during a news conference at Queen’s Park on Friday afternoon. It comes in the wake of new modelling which warns that virtually every ICU bed in the province could be occupied by a COVID-19 patient by this time next month.

“I have never shied away from telling you the brutal honest truth, never shied away from tough decisions and today I am here to do just that. My friends we are losing the battle between variants and vaccines,” Ford said in making the announcement.

As of Monday checkpoints will be set up at Ontario’s provincial borders with Quebec and Manitoba and visitors will be prohibited from entering the province except for essential purposes, such as work, medical care or the transportation of goods.

The Ford government is also shutting down non-essential construction work sites and ordering the immediate closure of all recreational amenities, including playgrounds, golf courses, tennis courts, basketball courts and soccer and baseball fields.

Meanwhile, the stay-at-home order will be extended for another two weeks and will now remain in effect until at least May 20.

Here is a full list of all the new restrictions:

- Outdoor gatherings will be strictly limited to members of your household only

- Capacity in big box stores will be reduced to 25 per cent

- Capacity at religious services, weddings and funerals limited to 10 people indoors

- Non-essential construction projects will be prohibited

.