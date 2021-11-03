Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer will reveal the province’s plan to possibly administer third doses of COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the province at a news conference on Wednesday.

Dr. Kieran Moore will speak about the plan to roll out booster shots as federal officials now suggest a much larger share of the population should get a third shot.

Current Ontario plans call for all residents of long-term care, First Nations elder care lodges and retirement homes to get a third dose.

They also suggest third shots for a large number of immunocompromised people and others receiving immune system-suppressing drugs.

But last week the National Advisory Committee on Immunization said that third doses should also go to anyone who received two doses of the non-mRNA Astra Zeneca vaccine, as well as people over 70 and all members of Indigenous communities.

They also said that frontline healthcare workers who received two doses of any vaccine in relatively short succession at the start of Ontario’s vaccination drive should probably get a third dose as well.

UHN infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said he hopes the province expands early eligibility for boosters to people who live in the community and have underlying health conditions beyond the existing list, such as kidney dialysis patients and people with Down syndrome.

“Even if they have two doses of a vaccine, they can still have a severe outcome if they’re infected,” he said.

While current provincial and federal guidelines do not suggest the general population requires a third vaccine dose, Health Minister Christine Elliott said last week that today’s announcement would “provide information to all Ontarians on when they can expect to receive a third dose of the (COVID-19) vaccine.”

British Columbia has said all residents will receive a third dose by May 2022.

Dr. Moore is expected to speak at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park.

CP24 will broadcast the announcement live online and on air.