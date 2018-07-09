

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An assault case involving pitcher Roberto Osuna will return to court on Aug 1., four days before he is eligible to return to the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Criminal defence lawyer Domenic Basile, who was appearing on behalf of Osuna, spoke to reporters outside of the courthouse after a brief hearing on Monday afternoon.

“He (Osuna) is in excellent spirits,” Basile said. “He’s looking forward to coming back and playing. He’s working hard and training hard. He loves the Toronto Blue Jays.”

“I’m getting a lot of comments of people wishing him all the best and supporting him and hoping to see him on the mound sooner than later.”

The 23-year-old pitcher was arrested on May 8 in connection with an alleged domestic incident that took place earlier in the month.

Following his arrest, Major League Baseball (MLB) placed Osuna on administrate leave under the MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy as an investigation was being conducted. The leave was initially supposed to be in place for a seven-day period but was extended on five occasions.

MLB then handed the pitcher a 75-game suspension on June 22, saying that he violated the league’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. At the time, the league said Osuna agreed to not appeal the suspension while participating in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the joint policy board of MLB and the players’ association.

Osuna is eligible to pitch for the Blue Jays’ minor league teams beginning July 14 before he can return to the mound for the Blue Jays on Aug. 5.

Back in June, the Blue Jays said they “support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office.”

Basile said he will appear on behalf of his client again on Aug. 1 for another meeting with the Crown. He said he could not elaborate on the nature of these private meetings but said they are going well as “a lot of information is being discussed.”

Basile said he is hoping to get things resolved by their next meeting, but noted that it is “doubtful.”

Outside of the courthouse, Basile reiterated that Osuna intends to plead not guilty to the assault charge he is facing.

Criminal defence lawyer Ari Goldkind, who has no connection to the case, told CP24 Basile is most likely seeking a peace bond for his client to avoid a trial with the possibility of a conviction.

“You want a Crown and a defence lawyer to work together to work to a just result that addresses all the needs – particularly that in our criminal code domestic violence is taken extremely seriously,” he said.

Further explaining what a peace bond is, Goldkind said “it’s an admission that there is a reason this lady and you (Osuna) should be separated.”

“It’s not an admission of guilt, but if you behave and you stay away from her for a year the charges are essentially wiped away like they didn’t happen and for Osuna and his future, what is critical is that there is no finding of guilty or conviction – it’s a peace bond, literally to keep the peace and behave.”

Osuna earns $5.3 million per year and has appeared in 15 games this season with the Blue Jays.

The Jays are scheduled to face the Mariners in Seattle on Aug. 5.