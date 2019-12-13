

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A female pedestrian was rushed to hospital in serious condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s Agincourt neighbourhood on Friday morning.

It happened near Finch Avenue and Middlefield Road at around 8:10 a.m.

Police say that the victim, believed to be in her teens, was hit by a vehicle that also collided with another vehicle.

All westbound lanes on Finch Avenue are currently closed at Scottfield Drive as police investigate.