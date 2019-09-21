

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 23-year-old man has been seriously injured after being struck by a TTC bus in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called in the area of Kingston Road and Overture Road just before 2:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Toronto paramedics said he has taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The transit agency said the bus involved is the 905 Eglinton East Express bus.

The eastbound lanes at Overture Road is blocked for investigation.