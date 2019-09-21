Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by TTC bus in Scarborough
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 3:06PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 21, 2019 4:32PM EDT
A 23-year-old man has been seriously injured after being struck by a TTC bus in Scarborough.
Emergency crews were called in the area of Kingston Road and Overture Road just before 2:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Toronto paramedics said he has taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The transit agency said the bus involved is the 905 Eglinton East Express bus.
The eastbound lanes at Overture Road is blocked for investigation.