Pedestrian struck by TTC bus in city's east end suffers critical injuries
Published Monday, April 29, 2024 8:16AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 29, 2024 8:16AM EDT
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after police say she was struck by a TTC bus in the city's east end.
It happened near Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue early Monday morning.
Police said one woman was taken to a local trauma centre for treatment.
The driver remained at the scene, police said.
The area is expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation.