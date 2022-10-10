One person is in the custody of Toronto police after reportedly barricading themself inside a North York restaurant early this morning.

According to police, an individual inside an establishment in the Downsview area, at 2861 Keele St., just north of Wilson Avenue, was threatening to harm themself.

Police said they are not aware of any injuries.

Toronto paramedics also attended the scene as a “backup to police,” but did not transport anyone to hospital, they told CP24.