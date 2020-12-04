Police have charged a 21-year-old man who allegedly punched a teacher in the face at a King City school last month.

On Nov. 10, York Regional Police said an unknown man gained entry to King City Secondary School on King Road, east of Keele Street, just before 11:30 p.m.

The suspect walked around the first floor of the school before going up to the second floor, where he entered a classroom.

Police said he punched a teacher in the face and then fled the school.

The teacher, a 37-year-old man, suffered minor injuries, police said. There were no students in the school at the time.

On Thursday, police asked the public’s help in identifying the suspect, releasing a surveillance image of the man.

After receiving tips from the public, the suspect was identified as Alexander Kehyeian, of Richmond Hill.

He turned himself in at a police station in Newmarket.

Kehyeian has been charged with assault, mischief and trespass to property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.