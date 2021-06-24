

NIAGARA, Ont. - Three people are facing charges after police say the Ontario school board where two of them worked was defrauded of more than $2 million over the course of 16 years.

Niagara Regional Police say one of the accused is the former District School Board of Niagara chief information officer, Dino Miele.

Miele and and a former IT employee are accused of “false invoicing, diverted revenue and other related events.”

Police allege $2.1 million was siphoned off between 2003 and 2019.

Miele and Alexander Hagopian are each charged with fraud over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime.

Miele's wife, Peggy Miele, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

The District School Board of Niagara did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2021.