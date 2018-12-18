

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for three suspects after a 28-year-old man was fatally shot inside a vehicle in North York early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred on San Romanoway, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue, shortly after 6 a.m.

Police on scene confirmed that three suspects approached a vehicle and opened fire on a man inside the car. A woman was also reportedly inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

Paramedics were called to the shooting but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later identified the victim as Lawrence Errol Joel John of Toronto.

Detectives told CTV News Toronto that John came to Canada from St. Vincent and the Grenadines about one year ago.

Investigators have not provided detailed suspect descriptions but say the males were seen fleeing northbound.

Sgt. Norm Proctor told CP24 that the suspects may have left the area in a white hatchback but speaking to CP24 on Tuesday afternoon, Henkel said it is "too premature" to confirm details about the suspect vehicle.

This morning's shooting marks the 94th homicide in Toronto in 2018.