Toronto police have identified the man who was fatally stabbed in The Beaches on Tuesday.

Police say that they responded to reports of a man lying on the ground in the Lockwood Road and Queen Street East area just after 6:00 a.m.

Officers located a man suffering from stab wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

The victim has now been identified as 24-year-old Nathan Samuel, of Toronto. He is the city’s 66th homicide victim of the year.

A suspect was taken into custody following the incident. According to police, 18-year-old Toronto resident Jared Shokoff has been charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.