

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police have identified the teenage girl who died in hospital following a hit-and-run in Brampton early Sunday morning.

The collision occurred near Gore Road and Queen Street at around 12:20 a.m.

"A passing motorist discovered the body of a female lying in the middle lane of eastbound traffic," Insp. Stephen Duivensteyn told reporters at the scene on Sunday morning.

"When they stopped to render assistance, they discovered that she had received trauma to her head and we were notified."

Police say the victim was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment but later died.

She has been identified as 16-year-old Toronto resident Dianna Manan.

Investigators say the vehicle involved did not remain at the scene and officers have not yet provided a description of the suspect vehicle.

The intersection as well as the eastbound lanes of Queen Street were shut down for several hours for the police investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Peel Regional Police’s major collision bureau or Crime Stoppers anonymously.