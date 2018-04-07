

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting that took place in Scarborough’s Maryvale neighbourhood Friday.

Gunfire rang out near Victoria Park Avenue and Terraview Boulevard at around 8 p.m. Friday night.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from an upper body injury. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday police identified the victim as 32-year-old Bryan Thomas.

Investigators have not yet said what they believe motivated the shooting.

Police also said Saturday that the suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a white subcompact vehicle.